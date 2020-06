Oh My God! Bhopal priest won’t allow sanitiser in temple because it has alcohol

Bhopal, 7/6: Coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc all over the world. India is now the 5th most affected country by the deadly virus. In this time, hygiene remains the most important weapon to fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

However, a priest in a temple of Bhopal has refused the use of sanitizer because it contains alcohol. All the temples in Madhya Pradesh are expected to open from tomorrow under special operating procedures like social distancing.