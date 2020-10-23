No social-distancing in PM Modi’s Bihar rally

Bihar,23/10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his campaign in Bihar assembly elections. On Friday, PM Modi addressed his first meeting in Sasaram, during which he was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the stage. This was the first election meeting of PM during the Coronavirus crisis. A lot of preparations were made for the rally, in which there was talk of digitally connecting people from different assemblies. So that social distancing can be followed, but when the PM was on the stage, the supporters were so excited that all the rules went away.

On the stage of Sasaram, PM Modi himself was seen wearing a mask and when he started his speech, he removed the mask at the same time. At the same time, chairs were arranged in the audience gallery in which seating was made for people keeping in mind the social distancing. But as soon as the PM’s address started, then the slogans of ‘Modi-Modi’ echoed at the rally venue and supporters got excited.