ଅର୍ଥନୀତିରେ ୩ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ନୋବେଲ କମିଟି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ୨୦୨୧ ପାଇଁ ଅର୍ଥତୀତି ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଅର୍ଥନୀତି ପାଇଁ ୩ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ଡେଭିଡ କାର୍ଡ, ଜୋସୁଆ ଡି. ଆଙ୍ଗିଷ୍ଟ ଓ ଗାଇଡୋ ଡବ୍ଲୁ. ଇମ୍ବେନ୍ସଙ୍କୁ ମିିଳିବ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ଏହି ୩ ଅର୍ଥନୀତିଜ୍ଞ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ପାଇବେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ପୁରସ୍କାରର ଅଧା ପାଇବେ ଅର୍ଥନୀତିଜ୍ଞ ଡେଭିଡ କାର୍ଡ । ଏହା ସହ ବାକି ଅଧା ଅନ୍ୟ ୨ ଜଣ ଯଥା- ଜୋସୁଆ ଡି. ଆଙ୍ଗିଷ୍ଟ ଓ ଗାଇଡୋ ଡବ୍ଲୁ. ଇମ୍ବେନ ପାଇବେ ।

The 2021 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded with one half to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/nkMjWai4Gn

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 11, 2021