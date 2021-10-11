ଅର୍ଥନୀତିରେ ୩ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର

By Sushreejyoti Routray

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ନୋବେଲ କମିଟି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ୨୦୨୧ ପାଇଁ ଅର୍ଥତୀତି ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଅର୍ଥନୀତି ପାଇଁ ୩ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ଡେଭିଡ କାର୍ଡ, ଜୋସୁଆ ଡି. ଆଙ୍ଗିଷ୍ଟ ଓ ଗାଇଡୋ ଡବ୍ଲୁ. ଇମ୍ବେନ୍ସଙ୍କୁ ମିିଳିବ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ଏହି ୩ ଅର୍ଥନୀତିଜ୍ଞ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ପାଇବେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ପୁରସ୍କାରର ଅଧା ପାଇବେ ଅର୍ଥନୀତିଜ୍ଞ ଡେଭିଡ କାର୍ଡ । ଏହା ସହ ବାକି ଅଧା ଅନ୍ୟ ୨ ଜଣ ଯଥା- ଜୋସୁଆ ଡି. ଆଙ୍ଗିଷ୍ଟ ଓ ଗାଇଡୋ ଡବ୍ଲୁ. ଇମ୍ବେନ ପାଇବେ ।

