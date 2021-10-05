ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କାହାକୁ ମିଳିବ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି । ୩ ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନୀଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ମିଳିବ । ବେଜ୍ଞାନିକ ସୁକୁରୋ ମାନାବେ, କ୍ଲାଉସ ହାସଲମାନଙ୍କ ସମେତ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ଜର୍ଜିଓ ପାରିସିଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ଦିଆଯିବ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ।

