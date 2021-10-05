ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କାହାକୁ ମିଳିବ?

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି । ୩ ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନୀଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ମିଳିବ । ବେଜ୍ଞାନିକ ସୁକୁରୋ ମାନାବେ, କ୍ଲାଉସ ହାସଲମାନଙ୍କ ସମେତ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ଜର୍ଜିଓ ପାରିସିଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ଦିଆଯିବ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ।

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2021 #NobelPrize in Physics to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” pic.twitter.com/At6ZeLmwa5

