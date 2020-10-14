North Korea has made the largest nuclear missile, It can destroy New York in a few moments

The Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, wept in a recent military parade, publicly apologizing to the people of his country. This rare incident has attracted worldwide attention, due to which Kim Jong Un is in the discussion again. But at the same time, there is another topic of discussion, which was first seen around the world and is the Hwasong-16 intercontinental ballistic missile made by North Korea. This missile is said to be the world’s largest ballistic missile. Experts believe that it is the world’s largest mobile nuclear missile, which can annihilate any major American city in a few moments and can kill many millions of people in a few seconds.

This missile can destroy the city of New York

According to NUKEMAP, if Kim Jong Un targeted New York City through it, more than 6.4 million people would be killed or injured immediately. At the same time, many more people will be seriously affected by radiation sickness in the coming weeks.