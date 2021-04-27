Noted Odisha writer Manoj Das passes away

COVID-19 Updates World 148,988,111 World Confirmed: 148,988,111 Active: 18,706,393 Recovered: 127,141,035 Death: 3,140,683

USA 32,882,206 USA Confirmed: 32,882,206 Active: 6,815,363 Recovered: 25,480,092 Death: 586,751

India 17,940,289 India Confirmed: 17,940,289 Active: 2,972,231 Recovered: 14,767,669 Death: 200,389

Brazil 14,370,456 Brazil Confirmed: 14,370,456 Active: 1,099,201 Recovered: 12,879,051 Death: 392,204

Russia 4,779,425 Russia Confirmed: 4,779,425 Active: 267,767 Recovered: 4,402,678 Death: 108,980

Turkey 4,667,281 Turkey Confirmed: 4,667,281 Active: 506,899 Recovered: 4,121,671 Death: 38,711

UK 4,409,631 UK Confirmed: 4,409,631 Active: 79,869 Recovered: 4,202,311 Death: 127,451

Italy 3,981,512 Italy Confirmed: 3,981,512 Active: 448,149 Recovered: 3,413,451 Death: 119,912

Germany 3,317,330 Germany Confirmed: 3,317,330 Active: 303,379 Recovered: 2,931,400 Death: 82,551

Pakistan 804,939 Pakistan Confirmed: 804,939 Active: 87,794 Recovered: 699,816 Death: 17,329

China 90,610 China Confirmed: 90,610 Active: 316 Recovered: 85,658 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar ,April 27: Noted writer Manoj Das passed away on Tuesday. He was 86. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Puducherry.

He had received the Padma Bhushan in 2020 for his contribution to English and Odia literature. Earlier, he was awarded Padma Shri in 2001.

Das was born on February 27 in 1934 at Sankhari village in Balasore district.

He was an inmate of Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry since 1963 and was spending his last days there.