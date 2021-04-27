Noted Odisha writer Manoj Das passes away

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar ,April 27: Noted writer Manoj Das passed away on Tuesday. He was 86. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Puducherry.

He had received the Padma Bhushan in 2020 for his contribution to English and Odia literature. Earlier, he was awarded Padma Shri in 2001.

Das was born on February 27 in 1934 at Sankhari village in Balasore district.

He was an inmate of Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry since 1963 and was spending his last days there.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
