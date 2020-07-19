Notice sent to Glenmark’s Covid drug

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued a show-cause notice to Glenmark over COVID drug Fabiflu . The notice is issued over false claims and pricing. It may be a generic version of Covid-19 drug favipiravir, Fabiflu has been approved.

The notice said,””Further, it has been mentioned in the representation that Glenmark has also claimed that this drug is effective in co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, whereas, in reality, as per protocol summary, this trial was not designed to assess the Fabiflu in co-morbid conditions. No clinically sufficient data specific to these conditions are available,”