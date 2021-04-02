Now Get LPG Cylinders for Rs 9. Know Details!

COVID-19 Updates World 130,268,227 World Confirmed: 130,268,227 Active: 22,453,866 Recovered: 104,972,128 Death: 2,842,233

New Delhi, 2/4: LPG Price has been reduced by Rs.10 per cylinder from April 1. This has brought some relief to crores of consumers, but the price of 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder without subsidy is still Rs 809 per cylinder. Whether the government will cut prices further or not, nobody knows but we are going to tell you how you can get a cylinder of 809 rupees for only 9 rupees.

On booking and payment of LPG, Paytm has offered a bumper offer for its customers. Under this offer, customers can get a gas cylinder of Rs 809 for only Rs 9. Paytm has started the cashback offer. Under this cashback offer, if a customer books a gas cylinder, he can get a cashback of up to Rs 800.

If you also want to take advantage of this offer of Paytm, then you have a chance till 30 April 2021. These offers are only for those consumers who will book LPG cylinders for the first time and pay with Paytm. When you book and pay for the LPG cylinder, you will get a scratch card under the offer, which will have a cashback value of Rs 800. This offer will be automatically applied to the booking of the first LPG cylinder. This offer will be applied for a minimum payment of 500 rupees only. For cashback, you will have to open the scratch card, which you will get after the bill payment. The amount of cashback can range from Rs 10 to Rs 800. You will have to open this scratch card within 7 days, after that you will not be able to use it.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, first you have to download the Paytm App on your mobile phone. After this, cylinder booking will have to be done with your gas agency. For this, go to Show more in the Paytm app and click, then click on Recharge and Pay Bills. After this, you will see the option of book a cylinder. Here, select your gas provider. Before booking, you have to enter the promo code of FIRSTLPG. You will get a cashback scratch card within 24 hours of booking. This scratch card has to be used within 7 days.