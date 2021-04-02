ଏସସିବିରୁ ୬ ଦଲାଲ ଗିରଫ

-
World
130,268,227
WorldConfirmed: 130,268,227Active: 22,453,866Recovered: 104,972,128Death: 2,842,233
-
USA
31,244,639
USAConfirmed: 31,244,639Active: 6,923,637Recovered: 23,754,391Death: 566,611
-
Brazil
12,842,717
BrazilConfirmed: 12,842,717Active: 1,278,059Recovered: 11,239,099Death: 325,559
-
India
12,303,131
IndiaConfirmed: 12,303,131Active: 614,664Recovered: 11,525,039Death: 163,428
-
Russia
4,563,056
RussiaConfirmed: 4,563,056Active: 277,172Recovered: 4,186,251Death: 99,633
-
UK
4,350,266
UKConfirmed: 4,350,266Active: 363,328Recovered: 3,860,174Death: 126,764
-
Italy
3,607,083
ItalyConfirmed: 3,607,083Active: 563,479Recovered: 2,933,757Death: 109,847
-
Turkey
3,357,988
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,357,988Active: 291,232Recovered: 3,035,043Death: 31,713
-
Germany
2,854,137
GermanyConfirmed: 2,854,137Active: 228,693Recovered: 2,548,200Death: 77,244
-
Pakistan
678,165
PakistanConfirmed: 678,165Active: 56,347Recovered: 607,205Death: 14,613
-
China
90,226
ChinaConfirmed: 90,226Active: 188Recovered: 85,402Death: 4,636
କଟକ, ୨ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଟକ ବଡ଼ଡାକ୍ତରଖାନାରୁ ୬ ଦଲାଲ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଦଲାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୨ ଜଣ ମେଡିକାଲ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ଓ ୪ ଜଣ ଆମ୍ବୁଲାନ୍ସ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର ରହିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏହି ଦଲାଲମାନେ ଏସସିବି ମେଡିକାଲକୁ ଆସୁଥିବା ରୋଗୀଙ୍କୁ ଘରୋଇ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲକୁ ପଠାଉଥିଲେ । ଏହି ରାକେଟରେ ବହୁ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ଓ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପୃକ୍ତି ରହିଥିବା ପୋଲିସ ସନ୍ଦେହ କରୁଛି । ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ସେମାନଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ହେବ ବୋଲି କଟକ ଡିସିପି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।