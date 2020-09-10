Now government banks will also provide door step financial service, scheme will start from October 1

After the private banks, now the public sector banks have also decided to make home delivery of banking services. Government banks will also deliver all banking services, including loans, to your home. This will greatly benefit the elderly and disabled people in this phase of corona infection. This service of government banks will start on 1 October.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started doorstep banking services for public sector banks on Wednesday. With this, you will get banking services of government banks at home. He launched PSB Alliance-Doorstep Banking Services. Customers will now be able to avail of banking services at home through e-facility, customer call center, web portal, and mobile apps. Through the app, you will also be able to monitor your application. Banks have also appointed banking agents to provide home-based service on their behalf.