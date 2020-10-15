Now private employees will also get this tax saving scheme like government employees

Employees of the private sector will also be entitled to tax exemption if they choose to buy consumer goods from the LTA amount. In fact, this time the central government has made a plan to give cash vouchers in LTC to its employees. With the help of this cash voucher, employees will be able to buy such non-food items, which attract a minimum of 12% GST.

According to ET’s news, private sector employees will also get tax benefits. An arrangement is being made for this and an explanation will be issued soon. Through this scheme, the government wants to increase consumer demand in the economy affected by Corona. Private sector employees should also be a part of it. The government estimates that this will generate additional consumer demand of Rs 28,000 crore.