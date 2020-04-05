Now you can test Corona for just Rs500!

New Delhi, 5/4: The coronavirus infection has created panic among the people of India. There is a problem with the provision of appropriate health care as the diagnosis system is more prevalent in the detection system. However, scientists from the CSIR have developed a paper strip kit. Its use is said to be able to detect corona positives in a short period of time. The scientist Dr. Sobik Maiti and Dr. Devjyoti Chakraborty were successful in developing the kit. With this kit, you can test the corona positive for just Rs 500. But it will take some time for the kit to hit the market.