NTA JEE Main 2021 schedule released

COVID-19 Updates World 74,125,733 World Confirmed: 74,125,733 Active: 20,384,888 Recovered: 52,092,732 Death: 1,648,113

USA 17,176,893 USA Confirmed: 17,176,893 Active: 6,849,604 Recovered: 10,015,547 Death: 311,742

India 9,954,769 India Confirmed: 9,954,769 Active: 329,056 Recovered: 9,481,360 Death: 144,353

Brazil 6,985,555 Brazil Confirmed: 6,985,555 Active: 734,640 Recovered: 6,067,862 Death: 183,053

Russia 2,734,454 Russia Confirmed: 2,734,454 Active: 509,790 Recovered: 2,176,100 Death: 48,564

Turkey 1,928,165 Turkey Confirmed: 1,928,165 Active: 219,931 Recovered: 1,691,113 Death: 17,121

Italy 1,888,144 Italy Confirmed: 1,888,144 Active: 645,706 Recovered: 1,175,901 Death: 66,537

UK 1,888,116 UK Confirmed: 1,888,116 Active: 1,823,208 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,908

Germany 1,390,048 Germany Confirmed: 1,390,048 Active: 341,059 Recovered: 1,025,000 Death: 23,989

Pakistan 445,977 Pakistan Confirmed: 445,977 Active: 48,369 Recovered: 388,598 Death: 9,010

China 86,770 China Confirmed: 86,770 Active: 315 Recovered: 81,821 Death: 4,634

New Delhi,16/12: The schedule of the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 has been released today by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. The entrance test for admission in IITs, NITs will be held from February 23 to 26.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in his tweet informed, “Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, the number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.”