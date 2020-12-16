NTA JEE Main 2021 schedule released

-
World
74,125,733
WorldConfirmed: 74,125,733Active: 20,384,888Recovered: 52,092,732Death: 1,648,113
-
USA
17,176,893
USAConfirmed: 17,176,893Active: 6,849,604Recovered: 10,015,547Death: 311,742
-
India
9,954,769
IndiaConfirmed: 9,954,769Active: 329,056Recovered: 9,481,360Death: 144,353
-
Brazil
6,985,555
BrazilConfirmed: 6,985,555Active: 734,640Recovered: 6,067,862Death: 183,053
-
Russia
2,734,454
RussiaConfirmed: 2,734,454Active: 509,790Recovered: 2,176,100Death: 48,564
-
Turkey
1,928,165
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,928,165Active: 219,931Recovered: 1,691,113Death: 17,121
-
Italy
1,888,144
ItalyConfirmed: 1,888,144Active: 645,706Recovered: 1,175,901Death: 66,537
-
UK
1,888,116
UKConfirmed: 1,888,116Active: 1,823,208Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,908
-
Germany
1,390,048
GermanyConfirmed: 1,390,048Active: 341,059Recovered: 1,025,000Death: 23,989
-
Pakistan
445,977
PakistanConfirmed: 445,977Active: 48,369Recovered: 388,598Death: 9,010
-
China
86,770
ChinaConfirmed: 86,770Active: 315Recovered: 81,821Death: 4,634
New Delhi,16/12: The schedule of the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 has been released today by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. The entrance test for admission in IITs, NITs will be held from February 23 to 26.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in his tweet informed, “Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, the number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.”