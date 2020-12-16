Kerela Local Body polls: LDF scores big before the state elections

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Thiruvananthapuram, 16/12: The ruling Left-led coalition in Kerala today scooped up a big win in local body polls seen by all parties as a litmus test ahead of assembly elections in the state next year. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in 520 of 945 grama panchayats and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in 371.

The LDF is also winning 10 of 14 district panchayats — compared to the seven it held — and 108 of 152 block panchayats, according to State Election Commission figures. The UDF is ahead in four district panchayats and is also leading in 45 of 86 municipalities, compared to the LDF’s 35.

The BJP failed to make a breakthrough in Thiruvananthapuram as it had hoped for, though it pushed the Congress to third place in a triangular fight

