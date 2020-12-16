Kerela Local Body polls: LDF scores big before the state elections

COVID-19 Updates World 74,126,584 World Confirmed: 74,126,584 Active: 20,385,703 Recovered: 52,092,734 Death: 1,648,147

USA 17,176,893 USA Confirmed: 17,176,893 Active: 6,849,604 Recovered: 10,015,547 Death: 311,742

India 9,954,769 India Confirmed: 9,954,769 Active: 329,056 Recovered: 9,481,360 Death: 144,353

Brazil 6,985,555 Brazil Confirmed: 6,985,555 Active: 734,640 Recovered: 6,067,862 Death: 183,053

Russia 2,734,454 Russia Confirmed: 2,734,454 Active: 509,790 Recovered: 2,176,100 Death: 48,564

Turkey 1,928,165 Turkey Confirmed: 1,928,165 Active: 219,931 Recovered: 1,691,113 Death: 17,121

Italy 1,888,144 Italy Confirmed: 1,888,144 Active: 645,706 Recovered: 1,175,901 Death: 66,537

UK 1,888,116 UK Confirmed: 1,888,116 Active: 1,823,208 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,908

Germany 1,390,048 Germany Confirmed: 1,390,048 Active: 341,059 Recovered: 1,025,000 Death: 23,989

Pakistan 445,977 Pakistan Confirmed: 445,977 Active: 48,369 Recovered: 388,598 Death: 9,010

China 86,770 China Confirmed: 86,770 Active: 315 Recovered: 81,821 Death: 4,634

Thiruvananthapuram, 16/12: The ruling Left-led coalition in Kerala today scooped up a big win in local body polls seen by all parties as a litmus test ahead of assembly elections in the state next year. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in 520 of 945 grama panchayats and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in 371.

The LDF is also winning 10 of 14 district panchayats — compared to the seven it held — and 108 of 152 block panchayats, according to State Election Commission figures. The UDF is ahead in four district panchayats and is also leading in 45 of 86 municipalities, compared to the LDF’s 35.

The BJP failed to make a breakthrough in Thiruvananthapuram as it had hoped for, though it pushed the Congress to third place in a triangular fight