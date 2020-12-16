୩ରୁ ଖୋଲିବ ବଳଦେବଜିଉ ମନ୍ଦିର

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 74,125,733Active: 20,384,888Recovered: 52,092,732Death: 1,648,113
-
USA
USAConfirmed: 17,176,893Active: 6,849,604Recovered: 10,015,547Death: 311,742
-
India
IndiaConfirmed: 9,954,769Active: 329,056Recovered: 9,481,360Death: 144,353
-
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 6,985,555Active: 734,640Recovered: 6,067,862Death: 183,053
-
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 2,734,454Active: 509,790Recovered: 2,176,100Death: 48,564
-
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,928,165Active: 219,931Recovered: 1,691,113Death: 17,121
-
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 1,888,144Active: 645,706Recovered: 1,175,901Death: 66,537
-
UK
UKConfirmed: 1,888,116Active: 1,823,208Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,908
-
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,390,048Active: 341,059Recovered: 1,025,000Death: 23,989
-
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 445,977Active: 48,369Recovered: 388,598Death: 9,010
-
China
ChinaConfirmed: 86,770Active: 315Recovered: 81,821Death: 4,634
କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡା,୧୬ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ଯୋଗୁଁ ବନ୍ଦ ଥିବା ମନ୍ଦିର ଧିରେ ଧିରେ ଖୋଲିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରୀ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୩ରୁ ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡାର ବଳଦେବଜିଉ ମନ୍ଦିର । ମନ୍ଦିର ଖୋଲିବା ନେଇ ଆଜି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ସମର୍ଥ ବର୍ମା । କିନ୍ତୁ କୋଭିଡ ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ ଅନୁସାରେ ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ପ୍ରବେଶ ପାଇଁ ଅନୁମତି ଦିଆଯିବ । ଏକ ସମୟରେ ୧୦୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମନ୍ଦିର ପ୍ରବେଶ ମନା ହୋଇଛି ।