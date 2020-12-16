୩ରୁ ଖୋଲିବ ବଳଦେବଜିଉ ମନ୍ଦିର

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡା,୧୬ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ଯୋଗୁଁ ବନ୍ଦ ଥିବା ମନ୍ଦିର ଧିରେ ଧିରେ ଖୋଲିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରୀ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୩ରୁ ଖୋଲିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡାର ବଳଦେବଜିଉ ମନ୍ଦିର । ମନ୍ଦିର ଖୋଲିବା ନେଇ ଆଜି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ସମର୍ଥ ବର୍ମା । କିନ୍ତୁ କୋଭିଡ ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ ଅନୁସାରେ ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ପ୍ରବେଶ ପାଇଁ ଅନୁମତି ଦିଆଯିବ । ଏକ ସମୟରେ ୧୦୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମନ୍ଦିର ପ୍ରବେଶ ମନା ହୋଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
