NTA JEE Main Paper 2 Results Announced!

New Delhi, 19/3: The National Testing Agency(NTA) the NTA JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 for the February session. The results have been released on the official website of NTA http://jeemain.nta.nic.in. With this, the Final Answer Key of Paper 2 has also been uploaded.

Two students have scored 100 percentile in the NTA JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result 2021. Joysula Venkata Aditya from Telangana in B.Arch and Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra in B. Planning have secured 100 percentile in the paper.

NTA JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result can be checked at http://jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check the result, the candidates should know their login credentials. In order to see the JEE Main Scorecard, all the candidates will be required to fill in the Application Number and Date of Birth.