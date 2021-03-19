NTA JEE Main Paper 2 Results Announced!

FeaturedCareer
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 122,489,228
    World
    Confirmed: 122,489,228
    Active: 21,039,335
    Recovered: 98,744,527
    Death: 2,705,366
  • USA 30,358,880
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,358,880
    Active: 7,282,611
    Recovered: 22,523,799
    Death: 552,470
  • Brazil 11,787,600
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,787,600
    Active: 1,160,373
    Recovered: 10,339,432
    Death: 287,795
  • India 11,514,331
    India
    Confirmed: 11,514,331
    Active: 271,247
    Recovered: 11,083,679
    Death: 159,405
  • Russia 4,437,938
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,437,938
    Active: 294,298
    Recovered: 4,049,373
    Death: 94,267
  • UK 4,280,882
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,280,882
    Active: 561,820
    Recovered: 3,593,136
    Death: 125,926
  • Italy 3,306,711
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,306,711
    Active: 547,510
    Recovered: 2,655,346
    Death: 103,855
  • Turkey 2,950,603
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,950,603
    Active: 150,188
    Recovered: 2,770,638
    Death: 29,777
  • Germany 2,628,629
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,628,629
    Active: 152,051
    Recovered: 2,401,700
    Death: 74,878
  • Pakistan 619,259
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 619,259
    Active: 27,188
    Recovered: 578,314
    Death: 13,757
  • China 90,083
    China
    Confirmed: 90,083
    Active: 164
    Recovered: 85,283
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 19/3: The National Testing Agency(NTA) the NTA JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 for the February session. The results have been released on the official website of NTA http://jeemain.nta.nic.in. With this, the Final Answer Key of Paper 2 has also been uploaded.

Two students have scored 100 percentile in the NTA JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result 2021. Joysula Venkata Aditya from Telangana in B.Arch and Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra in B. Planning have secured 100 percentile in the paper.

NTA JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result can be checked at http://jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check the result, the candidates should know their login credentials. In order to see the JEE Main Scorecard, all the candidates will be required to fill in the Application Number and Date of Birth.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.