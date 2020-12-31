ଦେଶରେ ୟୁକେ ଭାଇରସ୍ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨୫କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି: ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୫ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
World
83,090,107
WorldConfirmed: 83,090,107Active: 22,396,710Recovered: 58,880,971Death: 1,812,426
-
USA
20,216,991
USAConfirmed: 20,216,991Active: 7,867,419Recovered: 11,998,794Death: 350,778
-
India
10,267,283
IndiaConfirmed: 10,267,283Active: 258,229Recovered: 9,860,280Death: 148,774
-
Brazil
7,619,970
BrazilConfirmed: 7,619,970Active: 718,249Recovered: 6,707,781Death: 193,940
-
Russia
3,131,550
RussiaConfirmed: 3,131,550Active: 549,706Recovered: 2,525,418Death: 56,426
-
UK
2,432,888
UKConfirmed: 2,432,888Active: 2,360,340Recovered: N/ADeath: 72,548
-
Turkey
2,194,272
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,194,272Active: 95,001Recovered: 2,078,629Death: 20,642
-
Italy
2,083,689
ItalyConfirmed: 2,083,689Active: 564,395Recovered: 1,445,690Death: 73,604
-
Germany
1,710,992
GermanyConfirmed: 1,710,992Active: 375,220Recovered: 1,302,600Death: 33,172
-
Pakistan
479,715
PakistanConfirmed: 479,715Active: 34,537Recovered: 435,073Death: 10,105
-
China
87,052
ChinaConfirmed: 87,052Active: 368Recovered: 82,050Death: 4,634
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୩୧ ।୧୨: ବ୍ରିଟେନରେ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା କରୋନାର ନୂଆ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରେନ୍ ଏବେ ଭାରତରେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳୁଛି । ଦେଶରେ ଆଉ ୫ ଜଣଙ୍କରଠାରେ ୟୁକେ ଭାଇରସ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛି । ଏନଆଇଭି ପୁଣେରୁ ୪ ଓ ଆଇଜିବି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ନମୁନାରେ ୟୁକେ ଭାଇରସ୍ ହୋଇଛି । ଦେଶରେ ୟୁକେ ଭାଇରସ୍ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨୫କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ହୋଇଥିବା ୨୫ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଆଇସୋଲେସନରେ ରଖାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।