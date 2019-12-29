OCA announced cash prize for the Ranji Team

Bhubaneswar,25/12: Odisha Cricket Association announced a cash prize of 5.5 lakh for the Odisha Ranji Cricket team. This decision is taken after Odisha made a hattrick of wins in the opening 3 Ranji fixture. This decision is taken in the OCA council meeting today.

OCA also announced massive changes in its functioning style. To stop corruption in age, a database of players will be prepared. Similarly, a player from each district will now be given a chance in club cricket. The selection committee for each district will also be made.