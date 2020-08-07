Odia Adminstrative Officers who play important role in Indian Adminstration

Many Odia officers are now occupying top positions in Indian administration. Yesterday former LG of J&K, G C Murmu was appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

PK Mishra is now serving as the Principal Secretary at PMO since September 2019Shaktikant Das is serving as the Governor of Reserve Bank of India since December 2018.

Dr. Hrusikesh Senapati is serving as the Director, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), since 2015.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra is the Director-General of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Satyanarayana Pradhan is serving as the Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).