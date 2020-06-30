Odia Youth developed Chingari app an alternative of TikTok

The number of downloads of the Indian app ‘Chingari’ made by Oriya youth is now on the rise after the Indian government banned the use of 58 Chinese apps, including TikTok. The name of the Oriya youth who made Chingari is Bishwatma Nayak and he is a resident of Cuttack Now that he is living in Bengaluru, he co-created the app with his friend Siddhartha Gautam last year.

After the Indo-China relations deteriorated, the government has now downloaded about one million people from the ‘Chingari’ app within an hour since it imposed restrictions on the Chinese app. The app has already been downloaded more than 3 million times Anand Mahindra, an industrialist who did not use Tik-Tok also tweeted about it by downloading ‘Chingari’.