Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce Odisha matric result tomorrow. Students can check their results by logging into the official site of BSE i.e. bseodisha.ac.in, and also on result website orissaresults.nic.in.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has announced the result date on Monday. Students also can check their results via SMS. To get your scores via SMS, students will have to type RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5656750.