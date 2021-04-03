Odisha Assembly Adjourned ahead of the Schedule

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar,3/4: Odisha Assembly has been adjourned sine-die 5 days ahead of the schedule. The assembly was to be adjourned on 8th of April.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
