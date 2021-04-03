Odisha Assembly Adjourned ahead of the Schedule

COVID-19 Updates World 131,160,631 World Confirmed: 131,160,631 Active: 22,726,674 Recovered: 105,579,276 Death: 2,854,681

Bhubaneswar,3/4: Odisha Assembly has been adjourned sine-die 5 days ahead of the schedule. The assembly was to be adjourned on 8th of April.