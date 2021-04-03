These People may face side effects of Coronavirus Vaccine. Know Details!

FeaturedHealth and Lifestyle
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 131,160,631
    World
    Confirmed: 131,160,631
    Active: 22,726,674
    Recovered: 105,579,276
    Death: 2,854,681
  • USA 31,318,470
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,318,470
    Active: 6,924,632
    Recovered: 23,826,158
    Death: 567,680
  • Brazil 12,912,379
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,912,379
    Active: 1,307,385
    Recovered: 11,276,628
    Death: 328,366
  • India 12,468,571
    India
    Confirmed: 12,468,571
    Active: 685,075
    Recovered: 11,618,962
    Death: 164,534
  • Russia 4,572,077
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,572,077
    Active: 276,191
    Recovered: 4,195,869
    Death: 100,017
  • UK 4,357,091
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,357,091
    Active: 356,778
    Recovered: 3,873,487
    Death: 126,826
  • Italy 3,629,000
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,629,000
    Active: 565,295
    Recovered: 2,953,377
    Death: 110,328
  • Turkey 3,400,296
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,400,296
    Active: 308,942
    Recovered: 3,059,462
    Death: 31,892
  • Germany 2,874,371
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,874,371
    Active: 236,540
    Recovered: 2,560,400
    Death: 77,431
  • Pakistan 682,888
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 682,888
    Active: 58,500
    Recovered: 609,691
    Death: 14,697
  • China 90,252
    China
    Confirmed: 90,252
    Active: 203
    Recovered: 85,413
    Death: 4,636

Shivering, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, fever, bloating and pain are some of the side effects of the Corona vaccine. Some people have experienced pain and swelling for several days after being vaccinated on the covid arm. At the same time, some people are still having fever after vaccination. People above the age of 60 complain of weakness and fatigue. Apart from this, most people are experiencing itching, redness and deep swelling at the place of vaccination.

According to doctors, people should rest for a few days even after getting vaccinated, so that they can recover quickly.

Women are more susceptible to the side effects of the vaccine

According to a new research, women are more at risk of side effects of the vaccine than men. To verify this, a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave vaccines to people of different ages. Women accounted for 79 percent of the side effects in the total number of vaccinations conducted. According to the study, 44 percent of the women with the Covid shot were those who complained of anaphylactic reactions. These women were given Pfizer shots. According to doctors, when the vaccine reaches the women’s body and starts working, the women’s immune system responds rapidly, causing them to have side effects quickly.

According to the ZEO (Covid Symptom App) study, nearly a third of those who received Pfizer shots had previously had Covid. He said that after applying the vaccine, they got the effect of side effects in the whole body along with freezing in cold. While those who did not previously had covid 19, they were completely normal even after vaccination.

More impact of side effects on youth

The greatest effect of side effects after vaccination was seen in the youth. According to a study conducted by the Kochi branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine were more common among the young in India than in the elderly. The study involved 5396 participants. Which included the youth of 20–29 and the elderly aged 80–90 years. After vaccination, 81 percent of the youth experienced side effects, while only 7 percent had mild side effects. These 7 percent of the people were elderly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.