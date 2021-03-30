ପଞ୍ଚାୟତିରାଜ ଓ ପାନୀୟ ଜଳ ବିଭାଗର ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚଦାବି ପାରିତ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୩୦ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):  ଓଡିଶା ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ୨୦,୨୯୩ କୋଟି ୯୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୩ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କାର ପଞ୍ଚାୟତିରାଜ ଓ ପାନୀୟ ଜଳ ବିଭାଗର ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚଦାବି ପାରିତ ହୋଇଛି । ଆଲୋଚନା ହୋଇ ନ ଥିବା ୩୩ଟି ବିଭାଗର ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚଦାବି ଗିଲୋଟିନ୍‌ରେ ପାସ୍ ହୋଇଛି ‌ । ମାତ୍ର ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଉତ୍ତରରେ ଅସନ୍ତୋଷ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରି ବିଜେପି ବିଧାୟକ ମାନେ କକ୍ଷ ତ୍ୟାଗ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏବଂ  ବାଚସ୍ପତି ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଯାଏ ଗୃହକୁ ମୁଲତବୀ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
