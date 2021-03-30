-
World
128,436,130
WorldConfirmed: 128,436,130Active: 22,034,297Recovered: 103,594,312Death: 2,807,521
USA
31,038,550
USAConfirmed: 31,038,550Active: 6,965,240Recovered: 23,510,051Death: 563,259
Brazil
12,577,354
BrazilConfirmed: 12,577,354Active: 1,293,839Recovered: 10,969,247Death: 314,268
India
12,110,693
IndiaConfirmed: 12,110,693Active: 546,632Recovered: 11,401,824Death: 162,237
Russia
4,536,820
RussiaConfirmed: 4,536,820Active: 282,382Recovered: 4,155,996Death: 98,442
UK
4,341,736
UKConfirmed: 4,341,736Active: 379,848Recovered: 3,835,218Death: 126,670
Italy
3,544,957
ItalyConfirmed: 3,544,957Active: 565,993Recovered: 2,870,614Death: 108,350
Turkey
3,240,577
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,240,577Active: 234,239Recovered: 2,975,108Death: 31,230
Germany
2,799,458
GermanyConfirmed: 2,799,458Active: 214,914Recovered: 2,507,900Death: 76,644
Pakistan
663,200
PakistanConfirmed: 663,200Active: 48,566Recovered: 600,278Death: 14,356
China
90,190
ChinaConfirmed: 90,190Active: 173Recovered: 85,381Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୩୦ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଓଡିଶା ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ୨୦,୨୯୩ କୋଟି ୯୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୩ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କାର ପଞ୍ଚାୟତିରାଜ ଓ ପାନୀୟ ଜଳ ବିଭାଗର ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚଦାବି ପାରିତ ହୋଇଛି । ଆଲୋଚନା ହୋଇ ନ ଥିବା ୩୩ଟି ବିଭାଗର ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚଦାବି ଗିଲୋଟିନ୍ରେ ପାସ୍ ହୋଇଛି । ମାତ୍ର ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଉତ୍ତରରେ ଅସନ୍ତୋଷ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରି ବିଜେପି ବିଧାୟକ ମାନେ କକ୍ଷ ତ୍ୟାଗ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏବଂ ବାଚସ୍ପତି ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଯାଏ ଗୃହକୁ ମୁଲତବୀ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।