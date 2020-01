Bhubaneswar,22/1: Yah Mishra received Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Ramnath Kovind.the special award ceremony was organized on the eve of Republic Day at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Yash Mishra is a student of DAV Chandrasekharpur. He received the award for his excellence in the field of scholastic achievement. He received a cash reward of Rs 1, 00,000, a medal, a certificate, a tablet, and a citation.