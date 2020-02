Odisha CM Congratulates Ajay Kumar Patnaik on getting Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award

Bhubaneswar,25/2: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated translator Ajay Kumar Patnaik for being nominated for the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award.

CM took to Twitter to congratulate Mr. Ajay Kumar Patnaik.

Patnaik has been selected for the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for the year 2019. He will receive the award for his book ‘Shrestha Hindi Galpa’, a compilation of Hindi stories translated into Odia language.