Odisha Farmer’s Unique way of protest

-
World
73,396,656
WorldConfirmed: 73,396,656Active: 20,247,819Recovered: 51,516,790Death: 1,632,047
-
USA
16,949,759
USAConfirmed: 16,949,759Active: 6,763,478Recovered: 9,878,066Death: 308,215
-
India
9,912,054
IndiaConfirmed: 9,912,054Active: 339,691Recovered: 9,428,561Death: 143,802
-
Brazil
6,929,409
BrazilConfirmed: 6,929,409Active: 731,379Recovered: 6,016,085Death: 181,945
-
Russia
2,707,945
RussiaConfirmed: 2,707,945Active: 510,367Recovered: 2,149,610Death: 47,968
-
UK
1,869,666
UKConfirmed: 1,869,666Active: 1,805,264Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,402
-
Turkey
1,866,345
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,866,345Active: 217,755Recovered: 1,631,944Death: 16,646
-
Italy
1,855,737
ItalyConfirmed: 1,855,737Active: 675,109Recovered: 1,115,617Death: 65,011
-
Germany
1,360,261
GermanyConfirmed: 1,360,261Active: 333,973Recovered: 1,003,300Death: 22,988
-
Pakistan
443,246
PakistanConfirmed: 443,246Active: 48,008Recovered: 386,333Death: 8,905
-
China
86,758
ChinaConfirmed: 86,758Active: 312Recovered: 81,812Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 15/12: A farmer from Odisha protested in a unique manner by shaving off his head and beard to register his dissent over the government’s new policies. The farmers at the Singhu border are protesting against the three farm laws from November 26.
Parthasarthy Jena from Odisha, as a mark of protest, tonsured his head at Delhi’s Singhu Border. As per Indian traditions, people shave off the hair and beard in case of death of the head of a family.
“The government has turned deaf to our voices. It seems like they are dead and hence, I am shaving my head and beard,” Jena said.
The farmer also said that in order to send a strong message to the Centre, he did so and the protests would continue until the agricultural laws are taken back by the Centre.