Restrictions on Zero Night Celebrations In Bhubaneswar

COVID-19 Updates World 73,396,656 World Confirmed: 73,396,656 Active: 20,247,819 Recovered: 51,516,790 Death: 1,632,047

USA 16,949,759 USA Confirmed: 16,949,759 Active: 6,763,478 Recovered: 9,878,066 Death: 308,215

India 9,912,054 India Confirmed: 9,912,054 Active: 339,691 Recovered: 9,428,561 Death: 143,802

Brazil 6,929,409 Brazil Confirmed: 6,929,409 Active: 731,379 Recovered: 6,016,085 Death: 181,945

Russia 2,707,945 Russia Confirmed: 2,707,945 Active: 510,367 Recovered: 2,149,610 Death: 47,968

UK 1,869,666 UK Confirmed: 1,869,666 Active: 1,805,264 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,402

Turkey 1,866,345 Turkey Confirmed: 1,866,345 Active: 217,755 Recovered: 1,631,944 Death: 16,646

Italy 1,855,737 Italy Confirmed: 1,855,737 Active: 675,109 Recovered: 1,115,617 Death: 65,011

Germany 1,360,261 Germany Confirmed: 1,360,261 Active: 333,973 Recovered: 1,003,300 Death: 22,988

Pakistan 443,246 Pakistan Confirmed: 443,246 Active: 48,008 Recovered: 386,333 Death: 8,905

China 86,758 China Confirmed: 86,758 Active: 312 Recovered: 81,812 Death: 4,634

Bhubaneswar,15/12: Restrictions are imposed on zero night celebrations on December 31 in Bhubaneswar. Covid-19 has spoiled most of the festivals this year and the New Year is the latest one to join.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has clarified that the current COVID-19 guidelines don’t allow any celebration on New Year’s eve. City hotels, clubs, and pubs, who had been leaving no stone unturned to provide revelers a chance to enjoy the night amid full of entertainment, may witness a deserted look this year due to the restrictions on the Zero Night celebration.