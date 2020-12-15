Restrictions on Zero Night Celebrations In Bhubaneswar

-
Bhubaneswar,15/12: Restrictions are imposed on zero night celebrations on December 31 in Bhubaneswar. Covid-19 has spoiled most of the festivals this year and the New Year is the latest one to join.
The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has clarified that the current COVID-19 guidelines don’t allow any celebration on New Year’s eve. City hotels, clubs, and pubs, who had been leaving no stone unturned to provide revelers a chance to enjoy the night amid full of entertainment, may witness a deserted look this year due to the restrictions on the Zero Night celebration.