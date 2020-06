Bhubaneswar,27/6: Bhubaneswar based ISL club roped in Gerry Peyton as Assistant Coach.he played for top Premier League clubs like West Ham United, Everton, Fulham, and Chelsea and was a member of the coaching teams of Arsenal, Fulham. The 64 years old joined Odisha FC in a 2-year deal. The former goalkeeper of the Irish national team was the assistant manager of the Japanese club Shimizu S-Pulse before joining Odisha FC.