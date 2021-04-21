Odisha reports 4851 new Covid-19 cases, return migration of workers blamed for the surge

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କରୋନା ଭୁତାଣୁ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 143,632,371
    World
    Confirmed: 143,632,371
    Active: 18,299,358
    Recovered: 122,272,988
    Death: 3,060,025
  • USA 32,536,470
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,536,470
    Active: 6,848,479
    Recovered: 25,105,535
    Death: 582,456
  • India 15,616,130
    India
    Confirmed: 15,616,130
    Active: 2,157,521
    Recovered: 13,276,039
    Death: 182,570
  • Brazil 14,050,885
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,050,885
    Active: 1,110,666
    Recovered: 12,561,689
    Death: 378,530
  • Russia 4,727,125
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,727,125
    Active: 267,546
    Recovered: 4,352,873
    Death: 106,706
  • UK 4,393,307
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,393,307
    Active: 104,567
    Recovered: 4,161,433
    Death: 127,307
  • Turkey 4,384,624
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,384,624
    Active: 555,882
    Recovered: 3,792,129
    Death: 36,613
  • Italy 3,891,063
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,891,063
    Active: 482,715
    Recovered: 3,290,715
    Death: 117,633
  • Germany 3,180,810
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,180,810
    Active: 275,624
    Recovered: 2,824,100
    Death: 81,086
  • Pakistan 772,381
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 772,381
    Active: 83,162
    Recovered: 672,619
    Death: 16,600
  • China 90,541
    China
    Confirmed: 90,541
    Active: 305
    Recovered: 85,600
    Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar,21/4 (Odisha Bhaskar): As many as 4851 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Odisha during the last 24 hours, the health department said on Wednesday.

State’s Active caseload reached 30927 with detection of the fresh cases.

While 2814 were quarantine cases, 2037 were local contacts. The rise in local contacts day by day in the state has raised concern.

On the other hand, five persons succumbed to the virus during this period.

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty said Covid-19 is surging high in the state and it may reach the peak by end of April and the first week of May.

While the state machinery has blamed the return migration of workers from affected states for the sudden rise in Covid infection, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the district Collectors to remain prepared for the returnees and make all necessary arrangements for them to contain the infection rate.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
