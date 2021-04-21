Odisha reports 4851 new Covid-19 cases, return migration of workers blamed for the surge
Bhubaneswar,21/4 (Odisha Bhaskar): As many as 4851 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Odisha during the last 24 hours, the health department said on Wednesday.
State’s Active caseload reached 30927 with detection of the fresh cases.
While 2814 were quarantine cases, 2037 were local contacts. The rise in local contacts day by day in the state has raised concern.
On the other hand, five persons succumbed to the virus during this period.
Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty said Covid-19 is surging high in the state and it may reach the peak by end of April and the first week of May.
While the state machinery has blamed the return migration of workers from affected states for the sudden rise in Covid infection, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the district Collectors to remain prepared for the returnees and make all necessary arrangements for them to contain the infection rate.