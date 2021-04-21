Odisha reports 4851 new Covid-19 cases, return migration of workers blamed for the surge

COVID-19 Updates World 143,632,371 World Confirmed: 143,632,371 Active: 18,299,358 Recovered: 122,272,988 Death: 3,060,025

USA 32,536,470 USA Confirmed: 32,536,470 Active: 6,848,479 Recovered: 25,105,535 Death: 582,456

India 15,616,130 India Confirmed: 15,616,130 Active: 2,157,521 Recovered: 13,276,039 Death: 182,570

Brazil 14,050,885 Brazil Confirmed: 14,050,885 Active: 1,110,666 Recovered: 12,561,689 Death: 378,530

Russia 4,727,125 Russia Confirmed: 4,727,125 Active: 267,546 Recovered: 4,352,873 Death: 106,706

UK 4,393,307 UK Confirmed: 4,393,307 Active: 104,567 Recovered: 4,161,433 Death: 127,307

Turkey 4,384,624 Turkey Confirmed: 4,384,624 Active: 555,882 Recovered: 3,792,129 Death: 36,613

Italy 3,891,063 Italy Confirmed: 3,891,063 Active: 482,715 Recovered: 3,290,715 Death: 117,633

Germany 3,180,810 Germany Confirmed: 3,180,810 Active: 275,624 Recovered: 2,824,100 Death: 81,086

Pakistan 772,381 Pakistan Confirmed: 772,381 Active: 83,162 Recovered: 672,619 Death: 16,600

China 90,541 China Confirmed: 90,541 Active: 305 Recovered: 85,600 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar,21/4 (Odisha Bhaskar): As many as 4851 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Odisha during the last 24 hours, the health department said on Wednesday.

State’s Active caseload reached 30927 with detection of the fresh cases.

While 2814 were quarantine cases, 2037 were local contacts. The rise in local contacts day by day in the state has raised concern.

On the other hand, five persons succumbed to the virus during this period.

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty said Covid-19 is surging high in the state and it may reach the peak by end of April and the first week of May.

While the state machinery has blamed the return migration of workers from affected states for the sudden rise in Covid infection, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the district Collectors to remain prepared for the returnees and make all necessary arrangements for them to contain the infection rate.