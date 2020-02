Cuttack, 12/2: Odisha Ranji team scored 205/4 in the day1 of the crucial Ranji Trophy tie in the Barabati Stadium, Odisha.

Earlier, Jharkhand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Odisha started disastrously with opener Shantanu Mishra was out for 4. But Anurag Sarangi (65) and Debashis Samantray (67 not out) steadied the ship. For Jharkhand Asish Kumar 3 wickets. Biplab Samantray and Debashis Samantray were not out at the stumps.

Honours were shared on the first day of the Ranji match.