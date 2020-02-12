Five members of family, including 3 children, found dead in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

New Delhi, 12/2: Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances, police said on Wednesday.

Sources said the family had recently rented the house to live here. Shambhunath, 43, was living in the house with his wife Sunita (38) and three children – Kavita (16), Sachin (14) and a toddler.

The house was locked from the outside and neighbors informed the police after a foul smell emanated from inside. The police received information at around 11.30 am.