Odisha to host some matches in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Bhubaneswar, 19/2: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to confirm that, Bhubaneswar will host some matches in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup . He tweeted,”As 16 teams prepare to #KickOffTheDream in #FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020, happy to know that #Bhubaneswar will host some crucial matches of the marquee tournament. It will further cement #Odisha’s position as #SportsCapitalOfIndia. Best wishes to the teams. #U17WWC.

