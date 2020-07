Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic situation, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) authorities have extended the last date for submission of online application. Now the applicants can apply for the OJEE till July 25. The last date for the online payment of fees is also extended till 31st July.

Applicants will apply for B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part-Time), M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, Int. MBA, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), LE-Pharm, and B.Tech (Special OJEE) courses.