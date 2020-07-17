Old Couple from Kendrapara defeat Coronavirus

In a piece of positive news, Surendra Pati, aged 85 years and his wife Smt Sabitri Pati, aged 78, both have beaten Corona. Surendra is also suffering from cancer. They both have been discharged from the COVID care Kendrapara. Their story will surely inspire people who have been fighting Coronavirus.

