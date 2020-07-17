Real Madrid wins LaLiga

Spanish Football giant claimed the LaLiga title with a 2-1 victory at home to Villarreal. This is Real Madrid’s 34th Spanish title. On the other hand, 10-man Osasuna pulled off a shock 2-1 win at the Camp Nou against their rival Barcelona with a stoppage-time goal on Thursday. This ends Barcelona’s reign as a laliga champion.

Zidane’s side has won all 10 of their matches since Spanish football restarted in June.

They head into the final day of the season with an unassailable seven-point lead over second-placed Barcelona.