Omar Saeed Sheikh, main accused of Daniel Pearl Murder, Released by Pakistan Court

New Delhi, 24/12: The main accused in the murder of journalist Daniel Pearl, Omar Saeed Sheikh has been released by the Pakistan Court with immediate effect. Omar was released by the Indian government in 1999 during an exchange of the hijacked Air India flight and its passengers.

The Sidhu High court declared the arrest of the alleged terrorist null and void according to media reports in Pakistan. The court has ordered the immediate release of Omar Saeed Sheikh and also Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib.