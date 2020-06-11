Operation Lotus in Rajastan?

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused that BJP is trying to topple the government in Rajasthan by offering Rs 25 Crore to each MLA. Gehlot accused BJP of trying to play dirty tricks as they did in Madhya Pradesh. He also said that Rajya Sabha polls are delayed because of horse-trading.

Gehlot’s statement came hours after the Congress charged the BJP with plans to destabilize the state government and took its MLAs to a Jaipur resort for a meeting ahead of the elections to three seats of the Rajya Sabha in the state on June 19.