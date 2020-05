Oppo Enco M31 wireless earphone is available on the e-commerce platform. Now you can order the wireless earphone from Amazon.in. The launch is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The earphone is available in 2 colors, black and green. The Enco M31 earphones model of Oppo is priced at Rs 1,999. The Oppo Enco M31 has an IPX5 water resistance rating. It also supports USB Type-C cable. A single charge can go up to 12 hours of 12 hours.