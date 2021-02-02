Oxford names its Hindi Word of 2020. Details Inside!

-
World
103,948,167
WorldConfirmed: 103,948,167Active: 25,916,546Recovered: 75,783,532Death: 2,248,089
-
USA
26,911,375
USAConfirmed: 26,911,375Active: 9,827,632Recovered: 16,629,530Death: 454,213
-
India
10,767,206
IndiaConfirmed: 10,767,206Active: 164,278Recovered: 10,448,406Death: 154,522
-
Brazil
9,230,016
BrazilConfirmed: 9,230,016Active: 926,906Recovered: 8,077,967Death: 225,143
-
Russia
3,868,087
RussiaConfirmed: 3,868,087Active: 476,295Recovered: 3,318,173Death: 73,619
-
UK
3,835,783
UKConfirmed: 3,835,783Active: 1,961,247Recovered: 1,767,972Death: 106,564
-
Italy
2,560,957
ItalyConfirmed: 2,560,957Active: 447,589Recovered: 2,024,523Death: 88,845
-
Turkey
2,485,182
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,485,182Active: 88,634Recovered: 2,370,431Death: 26,117
-
Germany
2,232,316
GermanyConfirmed: 2,232,316Active: 219,920Recovered: 1,954,000Death: 58,396
-
Pakistan
547,648
PakistanConfirmed: 547,648Active: 33,365Recovered: 502,537Death: 11,746
-
China
89,594
ChinaConfirmed: 89,594Active: 1,582Recovered: 83,376Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 2/2: The word ‘Atmanirbharta’ has been named the Hindi word of the year 2020 as it “validated the day-to-day achievements of the countless Indians who dealt with and survived the perils of a pandemic”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized on Atmanirbharta during the Covid 19 pandemic. Many of the government schemes are also named Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
The word Aatmanirbharta means self-reliance. Oxford languages in a statement said, PM Modi, announced India’s Covid 19 recovery package in the wake of the pandemic, he emphasized on the need to become self-reliant as a country, as an economy, as a society, and as individuals, so as to navigate the perils of the novel coronavirus crisis.
The statement further added the usage of the word aatmanirbharta after PM Modi’s address has increased significantly. There was a massive increase in the usage of aatmanirbharta following the Prime Minister’s address, highlighting its increased prominence as a phrase and concept in the public lexicon of India.
“In an unprecedented year, aatmanirbharta found resonance with a wide cross-section of people as it is seen to be an answer to the revival of a Covid-impacted economy,” Sivaramarkrishnan Venkateswaran, Oxford University Press India managing director, said.