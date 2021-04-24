Oxygen Expresses deliver nearly 150 tonnes of Oxygen in last 24 hours

COVID-19 Updates World 146,465,269 World Confirmed: 146,465,269 Active: 18,819,999 Recovered: 124,542,119 Death: 3,103,151

USA 32,736,900 USA Confirmed: 32,736,900 Active: 6,855,740 Recovered: 25,296,070 Death: 585,090

India 16,690,069 India Confirmed: 16,690,069 Active: 2,600,065 Recovered: 13,899,976 Death: 190,028

Brazil 14,238,110 Brazil Confirmed: 14,238,110 Active: 1,140,384 Recovered: 12,711,103 Death: 386,623

Russia 4,753,789 Russia Confirmed: 4,753,789 Active: 265,421 Recovered: 4,380,468 Death: 107,900

Turkey 4,550,820 Turkey Confirmed: 4,550,820 Active: 543,037 Recovered: 3,970,111 Death: 37,672

UK 4,401,109 UK Confirmed: 4,401,109 Active: 96,349 Recovered: 4,177,375 Death: 127,385

Italy 3,935,703 Italy Confirmed: 3,935,703 Active: 465,543 Recovered: 3,351,461 Death: 118,699

Germany 3,270,878 Germany Confirmed: 3,270,878 Active: 306,524 Recovered: 2,882,300 Death: 82,054

Pakistan 790,016 Pakistan Confirmed: 790,016 Active: 86,529 Recovered: 686,488 Death: 16,999

China 90,575 China Confirmed: 90,575 Active: 305 Recovered: 85,634 Death: 4,636

New Delhi: Oxygen Expresses with Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tankers have arrived at Nashik & at Lucknow for Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Few Containers were also unloaded at Nagpur and Varanasi enroute to supply LMO in these region. Also, third Oxygen Express started its journey from Lucknow this morning.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi are in consultation with Railways to run more such trains.

It may be noted that tankers filled with LMO at Visakhapatnam & Bokaro are presently being transported through Ro-Ro service of Indian Railways.

To fulfil the requirements of Medical Oxygen in Uttar Pradesh, for the movement of the train, a green corridor was created between Lucknow to Varanasi. The distance of 270 Km was covered by the train in 4 hours 20 minutes with an average speed of 62.35 kmph.

A total of 10 containers having nearly 150 tonnes of Oxygen have been carried so far.