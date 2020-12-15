Patanjali In Trouble? #boycott Patanjali trends on Twitter Amid Farmers’ Protest

COVID-19 Updates World 73,286,169 World Confirmed: 73,286,169 Active: 20,227,524 Recovered: 51,428,271 Death: 1,630,374

New Delhi, 15/12: Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali is in trouble. Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), last week, claimed that honey sold by 13 major brands in India including Dabur and Patanjali have failed NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) test.

Amit Khurana, program director of CSE’s Food Safety and Toxins team, said, “What we found was shocking. It shows how the business of adulteration has evolved so that it can pass the stipulated tests in India. Our concern is not just that the honey we eat is adulterated, but that this adulteration is difficult to catch. In fact, we have found that sugar syrups are designed so that they can go undetected.

CSE Director-General Sunita Narain also added that Indians are consuming more honey because they believe in its intrinsic goodness, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and to build immunity against the virus. The problem is that the adulterated honey will add to obesity and in turn make us more vulnerable. “The government should get samples tested using advanced technologies and make this information public so that consumers are aware and our health is not compromised. It will also hold companies responsible,” she added.

Soon after #boycottPatanjali started trending on Twitter. Netizens also shared memes on this and trolled Patanjali and Baba Ramdev left, right, and center.