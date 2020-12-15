“Great Honour,” Borris Johnson after being Invited as Republic Day Chief Guest
New Delhi, 15/12: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Borris Johnson will be the chief guest for the Republic Day ceremony on 26th January.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, “I’m pleased that PM Boris Johnson has invited PM Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit next year. UK PM Johnson has also accepted the very generous invitation to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations in January, which is a great honour.”
The UK foreign secretary made the announcement on Tuesday during a 3-day visit to India, which is also being seen as a means to lay the ground for Boris Johnson’s upcoming visit in January.
Boris Johnson is only the second British leader since India’s independence to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi as the guest of honour after John Major in 1993.