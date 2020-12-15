“Great Honour,” Borris Johnson after being Invited as Republic Day Chief Guest

COVID-19 Updates World 73,284,571 World Confirmed: 73,284,571 Active: 20,227,345 Recovered: 51,426,898 Death: 1,630,328

USA 16,942,980 USA Confirmed: 16,942,980 Active: 6,762,974 Recovered: 9,871,915 Death: 308,091

India 9,906,507 India Confirmed: 9,906,507 Active: 340,125 Recovered: 9,422,636 Death: 143,746

Brazil 6,929,409 Brazil Confirmed: 6,929,409 Active: 731,379 Recovered: 6,016,085 Death: 181,945

Russia 2,707,945 Russia Confirmed: 2,707,945 Active: 510,367 Recovered: 2,149,610 Death: 47,968

UK 1,869,666 UK Confirmed: 1,869,666 Active: 1,805,264 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,402

Turkey 1,866,345 Turkey Confirmed: 1,866,345 Active: 217,755 Recovered: 1,631,944 Death: 16,646

Italy 1,855,737 Italy Confirmed: 1,855,737 Active: 675,109 Recovered: 1,115,617 Death: 65,011

Germany 1,357,141 Germany Confirmed: 1,357,141 Active: 350,054 Recovered: 984,200 Death: 22,887

Pakistan 443,246 Pakistan Confirmed: 443,246 Active: 48,008 Recovered: 386,333 Death: 8,905

China 86,758 China Confirmed: 86,758 Active: 312 Recovered: 81,812 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 15/12: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Borris Johnson will be the chief guest for the Republic Day ceremony on 26th January.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, “I’m pleased that PM Boris Johnson has invited PM Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit next year. UK PM Johnson has also accepted the very generous invitation to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations in January, which is a great honour.”

The UK foreign secretary made the announcement on Tuesday during a 3-day visit to India, which is also being seen as a means to lay the ground for Boris Johnson’s upcoming visit in January.

Boris Johnson is only the second British leader since India’s independence to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi as the guest of honour after John Major in 1993.