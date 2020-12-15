“Great Honour,” Borris Johnson after being Invited as Republic Day Chief Guest

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Boris Johnson, who has been elected the U.K.'s incoming prime minister, arrives at the Conservative Party's headquarters in central London on Tuesday.
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 73,284,571
    World
    Confirmed: 73,284,571
    Active: 20,227,345
    Recovered: 51,426,898
    Death: 1,630,328
  • USA 16,942,980
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,942,980
    Active: 6,762,974
    Recovered: 9,871,915
    Death: 308,091
  • India 9,906,507
    India
    Confirmed: 9,906,507
    Active: 340,125
    Recovered: 9,422,636
    Death: 143,746
  • Brazil 6,929,409
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,929,409
    Active: 731,379
    Recovered: 6,016,085
    Death: 181,945
  • Russia 2,707,945
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,707,945
    Active: 510,367
    Recovered: 2,149,610
    Death: 47,968
  • UK 1,869,666
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,869,666
    Active: 1,805,264
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 64,402
  • Turkey 1,866,345
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,866,345
    Active: 217,755
    Recovered: 1,631,944
    Death: 16,646
  • Italy 1,855,737
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,855,737
    Active: 675,109
    Recovered: 1,115,617
    Death: 65,011
  • Germany 1,357,141
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,357,141
    Active: 350,054
    Recovered: 984,200
    Death: 22,887
  • Pakistan 443,246
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 443,246
    Active: 48,008
    Recovered: 386,333
    Death: 8,905
  • China 86,758
    China
    Confirmed: 86,758
    Active: 312
    Recovered: 81,812
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 15/12: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Borris Johnson will be the chief guest for the Republic Day ceremony on 26th January.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, “I’m pleased that PM Boris Johnson has invited PM Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit next year. UK PM Johnson has also accepted the very generous invitation to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations in January, which is a great honour.”

The UK foreign secretary made the announcement on Tuesday during a 3-day visit to India, which is also being seen as a means to lay the ground for Boris Johnson’s upcoming visit in January.

Boris Johnson is only the second British leader since India’s independence to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi as the guest of honour after John Major in 1993.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.