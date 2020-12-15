Swara Bhaskar blasts Kangana, says Good Actor isn’t necessarily a good human being

EntertainmentBollywoodFeatured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 73,286,169
    World
    Confirmed: 73,286,169
    Active: 20,227,524
    Recovered: 51,428,271
    Death: 1,630,374
  • USA 16,942,980
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,942,980
    Active: 6,762,974
    Recovered: 9,871,915
    Death: 308,091
  • India 9,906,507
    India
    Confirmed: 9,906,507
    Active: 340,125
    Recovered: 9,422,636
    Death: 143,746
  • Brazil 6,929,409
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,929,409
    Active: 731,379
    Recovered: 6,016,085
    Death: 181,945
  • Russia 2,707,945
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,707,945
    Active: 510,367
    Recovered: 2,149,610
    Death: 47,968
  • UK 1,869,666
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,869,666
    Active: 1,805,264
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 64,402
  • Turkey 1,866,345
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,866,345
    Active: 217,755
    Recovered: 1,631,944
    Death: 16,646
  • Italy 1,855,737
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,855,737
    Active: 675,109
    Recovered: 1,115,617
    Death: 65,011
  • Germany 1,357,141
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,357,141
    Active: 350,054
    Recovered: 984,200
    Death: 22,887
  • Pakistan 443,246
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 443,246
    Active: 48,008
    Recovered: 386,333
    Death: 8,905
  • China 86,758
    China
    Confirmed: 86,758
    Active: 312
    Recovered: 81,812
    Death: 4,634

Mumbai,15/12: Actor Swara Bhaskar during a recent Interview has said, that an actor who plays a heroic character, or is great with the craft and is talented, is not necessarily a great human being in real life, too.

Kangana Ranaut has faced a lot of social media ire lately for her nasty statements while talking about colleagues. She is also involved in a frequent spat with people, the latest being one with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

During the interview Swara was asked does Kangana contradicts the statement, “a great artist is a great human being”?

To this, Swara said, “I think it has nothing to do with Kangana in specific. Yes, in past we had our share of arguments but I think we really need to rethink that statement that one has to be a great human being to be a great artist. We often make this mistake that just because a person is playing a character on screen that is enduring and heroic and because they are great with their craft and are talented, they are the same in real life. No, that does not necessarily mean that they are great human beings in real life. That does not mean that all the heroic quality of an on-screen character is there in the actor, who is performing it.”

She added, “There is nothing further from the truth. Acting is a profession like any other. A doctor, an engineer, or a teacher could be great at their jobs, (but that) does not mean they are great human beings, too. I, for instance, was a fan of a particular author because of his writing.”When I met him in person, I think he is one of the most obnoxious person I have come across. But he is a great writer. So, your craft is not who you are as an individual. Whether you are a dancer, singer, actor, writer, or photographer, you have to have talent, training, and skill, and you have to know your craft. That may not be the reflection of your personality”.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.