Swara Bhaskar blasts Kangana, says Good Actor isn’t necessarily a good human being

Mumbai,15/12: Actor Swara Bhaskar during a recent Interview has said, that an actor who plays a heroic character, or is great with the craft and is talented, is not necessarily a great human being in real life, too.
Kangana Ranaut has faced a lot of social media ire lately for her nasty statements while talking about colleagues. She is also involved in a frequent spat with people, the latest being one with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.
During the interview Swara was asked does Kangana contradicts the statement, “a great artist is a great human being”?
To this, Swara said, “I think it has nothing to do with Kangana in specific. Yes, in past we had our share of arguments but I think we really need to rethink that statement that one has to be a great human being to be a great artist. We often make this mistake that just because a person is playing a character on screen that is enduring and heroic and because they are great with their craft and are talented, they are the same in real life. No, that does not necessarily mean that they are great human beings in real life. That does not mean that all the heroic quality of an on-screen character is there in the actor, who is performing it.”
She added, “There is nothing further from the truth. Acting is a profession like any other. A doctor, an engineer, or a teacher could be great at their jobs, (but that) does not mean they are great human beings, too. I, for instance, was a fan of a particular author because of his writing.”When I met him in person, I think he is one of the most obnoxious person I have come across. But he is a great writer. So, your craft is not who you are as an individual. Whether you are a dancer, singer, actor, writer, or photographer, you have to have talent, training, and skill, and you have to know your craft. That may not be the reflection of your personality”.