Swara Bhaskar blasts Kangana, says Good Actor isn’t necessarily a good human being

COVID-19 Updates World 73,286,169 World Confirmed: 73,286,169 Active: 20,227,524 Recovered: 51,428,271 Death: 1,630,374

USA 16,942,980 USA Confirmed: 16,942,980 Active: 6,762,974 Recovered: 9,871,915 Death: 308,091

India 9,906,507 India Confirmed: 9,906,507 Active: 340,125 Recovered: 9,422,636 Death: 143,746

Brazil 6,929,409 Brazil Confirmed: 6,929,409 Active: 731,379 Recovered: 6,016,085 Death: 181,945

Russia 2,707,945 Russia Confirmed: 2,707,945 Active: 510,367 Recovered: 2,149,610 Death: 47,968

UK 1,869,666 UK Confirmed: 1,869,666 Active: 1,805,264 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,402

Turkey 1,866,345 Turkey Confirmed: 1,866,345 Active: 217,755 Recovered: 1,631,944 Death: 16,646

Italy 1,855,737 Italy Confirmed: 1,855,737 Active: 675,109 Recovered: 1,115,617 Death: 65,011

Germany 1,357,141 Germany Confirmed: 1,357,141 Active: 350,054 Recovered: 984,200 Death: 22,887

Pakistan 443,246 Pakistan Confirmed: 443,246 Active: 48,008 Recovered: 386,333 Death: 8,905

China 86,758 China Confirmed: 86,758 Active: 312 Recovered: 81,812 Death: 4,634

Mumbai,15/12: Actor Swara Bhaskar during a recent Interview has said, that an actor who plays a heroic character, or is great with the craft and is talented, is not necessarily a great human being in real life, too.

Kangana Ranaut has faced a lot of social media ire lately for her nasty statements while talking about colleagues. She is also involved in a frequent spat with people, the latest being one with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

During the interview Swara was asked does Kangana contradicts the statement, “a great artist is a great human being”?

To this, Swara said, “I think it has nothing to do with Kangana in specific. Yes, in past we had our share of arguments but I think we really need to rethink that statement that one has to be a great human being to be a great artist. We often make this mistake that just because a person is playing a character on screen that is enduring and heroic and because they are great with their craft and are talented, they are the same in real life. No, that does not necessarily mean that they are great human beings in real life. That does not mean that all the heroic quality of an on-screen character is there in the actor, who is performing it.”

She added, “There is nothing further from the truth. Acting is a profession like any other. A doctor, an engineer, or a teacher could be great at their jobs, (but that) does not mean they are great human beings, too. I, for instance, was a fan of a particular author because of his writing.”When I met him in person, I think he is one of the most obnoxious person I have come across. But he is a great writer. So, your craft is not who you are as an individual. Whether you are a dancer, singer, actor, writer, or photographer, you have to have talent, training, and skill, and you have to know your craft. That may not be the reflection of your personality”.