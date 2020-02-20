PCB suspended Umar Akmal

Karachi, 20/2: Pakistan Cricket board suspended Wicket Keeper batsman Umar Akmal for breaching Anti Corruption code. This devlopment comes hours before the commencement of PSL 2020 with immediate effect.

Umar Akmal will not be able to play for defending champions Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2020 and will not be able to take part in any cricket-related activities pending an investigation ‘being carried out’ by PCB’s anti-corruption unit.

The press release by PCB said,” The Pakistan Cricket Board today suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit,”