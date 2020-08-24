People donated generously after Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan, till date received donations of more than 60 crores

After the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Ram devotees are donating heartily. So far, more than 60 crores have been received as donations for the construction of the grand temple. Earlier, the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas had handed over the 12 crore rupees it had with the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust after it was formed. After the formation of the trust, till now more than 50 crore amount has been deposited in the form of donation. Please tell that even before laying the foundation stone of Ramlala, the amount of cooperation was received by the Ram devotees with the President and General Secretary of Ram Mandir Trust. So far, the Ram Mandir Trust has received almost 50 crore rupees and many tons of gold and silver in donations.