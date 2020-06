In this phase of lockdown, common people have to spend more on petrol and diesel. On Wednesday, the prices of petrol and diesel are increased once again. While petrol increased by 55 paise, the price of diesel was increased by 60 paise. This is the 11th consecutive day when oil companies have increased fuel prices. During this time, petrol prices increased by a total of Rs 6.02 while the total increase in the price of diesel was Rs 6.04.