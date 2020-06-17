ବୀର ଯବାନଙ୍କ ବଳିଦାନକୁ ଦେଶ କେବେବି ଭୁଲିବନି: ରାଜନାଥ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୭ା୬: ଭାରତ-ଚୀନ ସେନା ମୁହାଁମୁହିଁ ଘଟଣାରେ ସହିଦ ହୋଇଥିବା ଭାରତୀୟ ଯବାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜନାଥ ସିଂହ ଏକ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ଆମର ଯବାନମାନେ ଅଦଭୁତ ସାହାସ ଦେଖାଇଛନ୍ତି । ବୀର ଯବାନଙ୍କ ବଳିଦାନକୁ ଦେଶ କେବେବି ଭୁଲିବନି । ଏହାସହ ୨୦ଯବାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରାଣହାନୀ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଦାୟକ ବୋଲି ରାଜନାଥ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ଯବାନଙ୍କ ବୀରତ୍ୱକୁ ନେଇ ଦେଶ ଗର୍ବିତ । ଯବାନଙ୍କ କାନ୍ଧ ସହ କାନ୍ଧ ମିଳାଇ ଛିଡ଼ା ହୋଇଛି ଦେଶ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s breavehearts.

