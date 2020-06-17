ବୀର ଯବାନଙ୍କ ବଳିଦାନକୁ ଦେଶ କେବେବି ଭୁଲିବନି: ରାଜନାଥ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୭ା୬: ଭାରତ-ଚୀନ ସେନା ମୁହାଁମୁହିଁ ଘଟଣାରେ ସହିଦ ହୋଇଥିବା ଭାରତୀୟ ଯବାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜନାଥ ସିଂହ ଏକ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ଆମର ଯବାନମାନେ ଅଦଭୁତ ସାହାସ ଦେଖାଇଛନ୍ତି । ବୀର ଯବାନଙ୍କ ବଳିଦାନକୁ ଦେଶ କେବେବି ଭୁଲିବନି । ଏହାସହ ୨୦ଯବାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରାଣହାନୀ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଦାୟକ ବୋଲି ରାଜନାଥ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ଯବାନଙ୍କ ବୀରତ୍ୱକୁ ନେଇ ଦେଶ ଗର୍ବିତ । ଯବାନଙ୍କ କାନ୍ଧ ସହ କାନ୍ଧ ମିଳାଇ ଛିଡ଼ା ହୋଇଛି ଦେଶ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

