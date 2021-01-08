Petrol and Diesel Price may come down soon

-
World
88,615,329
WorldConfirmed: 88,615,329Active: 23,003,299Recovered: 63,703,082Death: 1,908,948
-
USA
22,137,009
USAConfirmed: 22,137,009Active: 8,619,495Recovered: 13,143,317Death: 374,197
-
India
10,414,044
IndiaConfirmed: 10,414,044Active: 226,040Recovered: 10,037,398Death: 150,606
-
Brazil
7,961,673
BrazilConfirmed: 7,961,673Active: 664,244Recovered: 7,096,931Death: 200,498
-
Russia
3,355,794
RussiaConfirmed: 3,355,794Active: 563,754Recovered: 2,731,129Death: 60,911
-
UK
2,889,419
UKConfirmed: 2,889,419Active: 1,446,090Recovered: 1,364,821Death: 78,508
-
Turkey
2,296,102
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,296,102Active: 101,587Recovered: 2,172,251Death: 22,264
-
Italy
2,220,361
ItalyConfirmed: 2,220,361Active: 571,055Recovered: 1,572,015Death: 77,291
-
Germany
1,871,105
GermanyConfirmed: 1,871,105Active: 357,776Recovered: 1,474,000Death: 39,329
-
Pakistan
497,510
PakistanConfirmed: 497,510Active: 33,124Recovered: 453,828Death: 10,558
-
China
87,331
ChinaConfirmed: 87,331Active: 521Recovered: 82,176Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 8/1: In a great piece of news for consumers of the country, the petrol and diesel may become cheaper soon. The Ministry of Petroleum has decided to cut the excise duty of petrol and diesel by 50%. The petrol prices may go down by 5 rupees.
Previously during the lockdown Government had increased the excise duty by 10 rupees. Currently the petrol is priced at Rs 84. The slashing in the price will bring huge relief to the common man, who is struggling with high petrol prices.