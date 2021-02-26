Pfizer Vaccine reduces virus transmission after in one dose: UK Study

FeaturedHealth and LifestyleInternational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 113,696,122
    World
    Confirmed: 113,696,122
    Active: 21,926,567
    Recovered: 89,247,525
    Death: 2,522,030
  • USA 29,059,531
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,059,531
    Active: 9,101,432
    Recovered: 19,437,119
    Death: 520,980
  • India 11,068,521
    India
    Confirmed: 11,068,521
    Active: 157,134
    Recovered: 10,754,497
    Death: 156,890
  • Brazil 10,393,886
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,393,886
    Active: 818,529
    Recovered: 9,323,696
    Death: 251,661
  • Russia 4,223,186
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,223,186
    Active: 354,496
    Recovered: 3,783,386
    Death: 85,304
  • UK 4,154,562
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,154,562
    Active: 1,305,026
    Recovered: 2,727,466
    Death: 122,070
  • Italy 2,868,435
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,868,435
    Active: 396,143
    Recovered: 2,375,318
    Death: 96,974
  • Turkey 2,674,766
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,674,766
    Active: 99,905
    Recovered: 2,546,503
    Death: 28,358
  • Germany 2,429,789
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,429,789
    Active: 123,933
    Recovered: 2,235,700
    Death: 70,156
  • Pakistan 577,482
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 577,482
    Active: 22,285
    Recovered: 542,393
    Death: 12,804
  • China 89,877
    China
    Confirmed: 89,877
    Active: 244
    Recovered: 84,997
    Death: 4,636

London, 26/2: A single dose of Pfizer and BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine cuts the number of asymptomatic infections and could significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, results of a UK study found on Friday.

Researchers analyzed results from thousands of COVID-19 tests carried out each week as part of hospital screenings of healthcare staff in Cambridge, eastern England.

“Our findings show a dramatic reduction in the rate of positive screening tests among asymptomatic healthcare workers after a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” said Nick Jones, an infectious diseases specialist at Cambridge University Hospital, who co-led the study.

After separating the test results from unvaccinated and vaccinated staff, Jones’s team found that 0.80% of tests from unvaccinated healthcare workers were positive.

This compared with 0.37% of tests from staff less than 12 days post-vaccination – when the vaccine’s protective effect is not yet fully established – and 0.20% of tests from staff at 12 days or more post-vaccination.

The study and its results have yet to be independently peer-reviewed by other scientists but were published online as a preprint on Friday.

This suggests a four-fold decrease in the risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection amongst healthcare workers who have been vaccinated for more than 12 days, and 75% protection, said Mike Weekes, an infectious disease specialist at Cambridge University’s department of medicine, who co-led the study.

The level of asymptomatic infection was also halved in those vaccinated for less than 12 days, he said.

Britain has been rolling out vaccinations with both the Pfizer COVID-19 shot and one from AstraZeneca since late December 2020.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.