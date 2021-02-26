Pfizer Vaccine reduces virus transmission after in one dose: UK Study

COVID-19 Updates World 113,696,122 World Confirmed: 113,696,122 Active: 21,926,567 Recovered: 89,247,525 Death: 2,522,030

USA 29,059,531 USA Confirmed: 29,059,531 Active: 9,101,432 Recovered: 19,437,119 Death: 520,980

India 11,068,521 India Confirmed: 11,068,521 Active: 157,134 Recovered: 10,754,497 Death: 156,890

Brazil 10,393,886 Brazil Confirmed: 10,393,886 Active: 818,529 Recovered: 9,323,696 Death: 251,661

Russia 4,223,186 Russia Confirmed: 4,223,186 Active: 354,496 Recovered: 3,783,386 Death: 85,304

UK 4,154,562 UK Confirmed: 4,154,562 Active: 1,305,026 Recovered: 2,727,466 Death: 122,070

Italy 2,868,435 Italy Confirmed: 2,868,435 Active: 396,143 Recovered: 2,375,318 Death: 96,974

Turkey 2,674,766 Turkey Confirmed: 2,674,766 Active: 99,905 Recovered: 2,546,503 Death: 28,358

Germany 2,429,789 Germany Confirmed: 2,429,789 Active: 123,933 Recovered: 2,235,700 Death: 70,156

Pakistan 577,482 Pakistan Confirmed: 577,482 Active: 22,285 Recovered: 542,393 Death: 12,804

China 89,877 China Confirmed: 89,877 Active: 244 Recovered: 84,997 Death: 4,636

London, 26/2: A single dose of Pfizer and BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine cuts the number of asymptomatic infections and could significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, results of a UK study found on Friday.

Researchers analyzed results from thousands of COVID-19 tests carried out each week as part of hospital screenings of healthcare staff in Cambridge, eastern England.

“Our findings show a dramatic reduction in the rate of positive screening tests among asymptomatic healthcare workers after a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” said Nick Jones, an infectious diseases specialist at Cambridge University Hospital, who co-led the study.

After separating the test results from unvaccinated and vaccinated staff, Jones’s team found that 0.80% of tests from unvaccinated healthcare workers were positive.

This compared with 0.37% of tests from staff less than 12 days post-vaccination – when the vaccine’s protective effect is not yet fully established – and 0.20% of tests from staff at 12 days or more post-vaccination.

The study and its results have yet to be independently peer-reviewed by other scientists but were published online as a preprint on Friday.

This suggests a four-fold decrease in the risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection amongst healthcare workers who have been vaccinated for more than 12 days, and 75% protection, said Mike Weekes, an infectious disease specialist at Cambridge University’s department of medicine, who co-led the study.

The level of asymptomatic infection was also halved in those vaccinated for less than 12 days, he said.

Britain has been rolling out vaccinations with both the Pfizer COVID-19 shot and one from AstraZeneca since late December 2020.

Source: Reuters